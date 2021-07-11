Jio Jalalon on the trading block after latest caper?

HAS Jio Jalalon worn out his welcome at Magnolia?

Apparently.

SMC management is disappointed with the latest caper of the 5-foot-9 guard that there are talks Jalalon could likely be traded by Magnolia, a source privy to the matter related to SPIN.ph on Sunday.

Jalalon was suspended and heavily fined by both the Hotshots and the PBA for breaching protocols under a closed circuit system while the league awaits the formal opening of the 46th season.

The 28-year-old guard from Cagayan de Oro was caught in an outdoor basketball game last week in obvious violation of league health protocols.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

GMA Online News was the first to break the story.

In all, Jalalon was suspended for 10 days without pay, five days imposed by Magnolia management and five days by the PBA.

Under rules for the Philippine Cup announced by Commissioner Willie Marcial, players found violating protocols will be suspended for 10 days without pay. But Jalalon’s case came before the rules were formally enforced.

Nonetheless, he was still fined P75,000 by the PBA and could potentially lose P100,000 or more in salary during the time of his suspension.

“Baka i-trade na yun. Matigas ang ulo, e,” said the same source.

Jio Jalalon says sorry

Marcial said Jalalon admitted playing in an unsanctioned game and profusely apologized to him and the Magnolia management.

“Umamin at nagpapa-sorry naman yung bata,” said Marcial, who said he also let Magnolia management sanction the player internally.

This is actually not the first time Jalalon was caught playing in a so-called ‘ligang labas.’

Continue reading below ↓

Just before the start of last year’s Philippine Cup prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the cat-quick guard was also found guilty of playing in an unsanctioned game in Calamba, Laguna.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jalalon was fortunate enough to escape being fined, but was suspended for two days of practice by the Hotshots.

The antic was the latest Jalalon found himself embroiled in this year after earlier being accused by her wife of infidelity and domestic abuse which she made public on her Instagram account.

His representative Danny Espiritu said Jalalon stopped taking his calls after his wife's accusations left their marriage on the rocks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Yung mga tawag ko hindi rin niya sinasagot. Hindi ko na siya kinakausap kasi ayaw niya namang sumagot (sa tawag ko),” said Espiritu.

“So ang sa akin, kung meron siyang gustong hingin ng advice, e di siya na lang ang tumawag sa akin."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.