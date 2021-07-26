Jalalon on trade talks: ‘Basta ako nagta-trabaho lang dito sa Magnolia’

JIO Jalalon has make amends with the entire Magnolia team and management about the issue of him recently caught playing in an unsanctioned league.

The 28-year-old Jalalon is tight-lipped about the matter other than saying he already apologized and said his piece to the Hotshots, and even to PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Jio Jalalon on ligang labas

“Nag-sorry na ako kay Com at sa team ko. Kaya Ok na ulit ako,” he said.

PHOTO: Big Game TV Youtube channel

Continue reading below ↓

Jalalon was sanctioned with a 10-day suspension without pay by both the league and the Magnolia franchise when he was found culpable of seeing action in an unsanctioned tournament, often referred to as ‘ligang labas’ prior to the start of the season-opening Philippine Cup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

But the Cagayan De Oro native served the suspension in the off-season and thus, was spared from missing any of the three games played by the Hotshots so far.

Jalalon so far averaged 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in those games where Magnolia was unbeaten to give it a share of the lead with Rain or Shine.

He’s also averaging 18.3 minutes of playing time.

The 5-foot-9 guard admitted being immature in his decision to play in an unsanctioned game that likewise merited him a P75,000 fine from the league.

“Maturity, yun dapat ang gagawin natin lagi,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

The recent adventure understandably initiated talks of a possible trade involving Jalalon, especially since it was the second time he was caught by the Hotshots for committing the same violation.

But he doesn’t want to delve into such speculations as he’d rather focus his energy and mindset in helping Magnolia in its campaign to win the all-Filipino championship.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even matters pertaining to his personal life, Jalalon would rather keep it upon himself.

“No comment ako diyan. Wala akong masasabi diyan, basta ako nagta-trabaho lang ako dito sa Magnolia,” he said. “Sa ibang bagay, no comment na ako. That’s it.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.