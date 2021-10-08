Jackson, Jamito absence compounds Meralco’s manpower woes

MERALCO is, indeed, having a manpower shortage in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Meralco injury report

While starting big man Raymond Almazan is out for Game 3 of the Bolts’ semifinals series against Magnolia on Friday due to a sprained ankle, the team has also been making do without reliable backups Trevis Jackson and Jammer Jamito.

Both Jamito and Jackson have been out in the second round of the playoffs after being put under the league’s health and safety protocols, and would only be available to play again if and when the Bolts get to advance in the finals.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Jackson suited up in all 11 games of the second seeded Bolts during the eliminations and averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in manning a deep Meralco backcourt that also boasts John Pinto, Anjo Caram, Aaron Black, and Bong Quinto.

Jamito meanwhile submitted numbers of 2.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in seven games in the elims.

The absence of Jackson and Black, out with an injured right hand, left the Bolts rotating the trio of Quinto, Pinto, and Caram at the backcourt.

But the absence of Jamito told on the Bolts’ frontcourt the last time after losing Almazan to injury and Cliff Hodge on ejection after incurring two technical fouls in the third period.

The shorthanded Bolts trail the Hotshots, 2-0, in the best-of-seven series and will need all the help from its bench if they are to prolong their campaign in the playoffs.

“We will just go with what we have and our other guys will have to step up,” said coach Norman Black.

