Jackson Corpuz signed to new two-year deal by Magnolia

MAGNOLIA signed blue-collar forward Jackson Corpuz to a new contract deal before its debut in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

The 32-year-old bruiser from Ilagan, Isabela, agreed to a two-year agreement, although the terms, as usual, weren’t made public.

Corpuz was joined during the contract signing by Magnolia team manager Alvin Patrimonio and PJ Pilares of TMG, which represents the five-year veteran out of Philippine Christian University.

The contract renewal comes just as the Hotshots prepare to play their first game in the import-laden conference this Wednesday against Terrafirma, the former team of Corpuz.

The Hotshots acquired Corpuz from the Dyip two years ago in exchange for big man Aldrech Ramos.

At the same time, the signing came amid trade rumors mentioning Corpuz as part of a supposed package in a bid to get the services of Greg Slaughter.

Corpuz played in his first finals appearance during the last Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga where TNT Tropang Giga won in five games over the Hotshots.

The Magnolia forward created a stir following his bump on Troy Rosario while in mid-air, causing the TNT big man to fall badly on the floor in Game 3 of the title series.

Corpuz was ejected following the incident, which earned him a second technical foul (penalty 1) for outright ejection.

Upon further review, the call was upgraded to technical foul penalty 2, resulting in a P20,000 fine.

Moments after the Tropang Giga clinched the championship in Game 5, Corpuz was seen approaching Rosario on the bench to shake his hand.

