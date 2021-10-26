Corpuz sees foul on Troy upgraded to FFP2, but escapes suspension

NO suspension was meted on Jackson Corpuz following the foul that led to the bad fall suffered by Troy Rosario in Game 3, but the Magnolia forward will be sanctioned by the PBA with a stiffer penalty.

The league's technical committee upgraded from flagrant foul penalty 1 to penalty 2 the call on Corpuz after he bumped an airborne Rosario in the third period of Sunday's game at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga, which the Hotshots won, 106-98.

An FFP2 infraction automatically merits a P20,000 fine.

Corpuz was initially whistled for a flagrant foul penalty 1, but was ejected owing to the technical foul he incurred earlier in the game.

"After a thorough review, the Technical Committee is upgrading Jackson Corpuz's Flagrant Foul Penalty 1 (FFP1) to Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 (FFP2). The basis of our decision is based from our rulebook," according to the league.

"It is stated there (rulebook) that a FFP2 is a contact that is 'unnecessary and excessive' and results in dire consequences (an injury, in this case, Troy was not able to return and finish the game),"

The 32-year-old Corpuz was summoned on Tuesday by the technical committee to explain his side on the sorry third quarter incident that left Rosario with a dislocated open finger that needs surgery and a spinal shock that only gives him 70 percent sensation on his left leg.

"Though we give credence to Jackson's statement that there was no malicious intent on his part to hurt Mr. Rosario as he claimed that he is a good friend of his, we cannot judge Mr. Corpuz based on his intentions," the league added. "We can only judge his action, which in this case, resulted in dire consequences."

The non-suspension meant Corpuz would be available on Wednesday for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, which TnT still leads, 2-1.

Rosario meanwhile, is doubtful for the game and possibly, for the rest of the finals series.

