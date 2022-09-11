J&T Express keeps stunning run, reaches PBA 3x3 semis

J&T Express continued its amazing run in PBA 3x3 Season 2, clinching a berth in the semifinals on Sunday at the Robinsons Place in Antipolo.

Joseph Sedurifa again starred for the Express by leading the team to a 19-13 win over NorthPort in the quarterfinals.

Sedurifa, who previously played for Meralco, tallied 11 points and four rebounds, while shooting 8-of-15 from the floor to keep the Express’ unbeaten run, including a two-game sweep of their pool assignments.

They now face their toughest test yet in the next round as waiting for them is multi-titled TNT.

Almond Vosotros and the Tropang Giga are back in the semis. PHOTO: PBA Images

The Tropang Giga haven’t lost a step from last season, getting seven points each from Almond Vosotros and Samboy De Leon to nip Blackwater, 18-16, in the knockout stage.

The other semis pairing meanwhile, will have Platinum Karaoke tangling with Meralco.

The Bolts got a balance scoring from the quartet of Tonino Gonzaga, Alfred Batino, Kenneth Mocon, and Leo De Vera in beating Purefoods Titans, 16-11, while Platinum downed Pioneer Elastoseal, 20-15, also in the quarterfinals.

