    Wed, Jul 14
    PBA

    It’s Alaska against Blackwater in 2021 PBA season opener

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ALASKA faces Blackwater to start off the much-awaited 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

    The opening match of the tripleheader is set at 12:30 p.m. right after the opening ceremonies slated at 11 a.m.

    Rain or Shine goes up against NLEX in the second game at 3 p.m. as Meralco takes on NorthPort at 6 p.m.

      Ynares

      Teams will be on a home-venue-home set-up with health and safety protocols in place.

      On Saturday, TNT battles Terrafirma at 2 p.m., while Magnolia opens against Phoenix Super LPG at 4:30 p.m.

      San Miguel goes up against Meralco at 2 p.m. to begin the Sunday tripleheader, NLEX faces Barangay Ginebra in the second game at 4:35 p.m., while Blackwater vs Rain or Shine caps off the weekend at 7 p.m.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

