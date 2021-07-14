It’s Alaska against Blackwater in 2021 PBA season opener

ALASKA faces Blackwater to start off the much-awaited 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The opening match of the tripleheader is set at 12:30 p.m. right after the opening ceremonies slated at 11 a.m.

Rain or Shine goes up against NLEX in the second game at 3 p.m. as Meralco takes on NorthPort at 6 p.m.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Teams will be on a home-venue-home set-up with health and safety protocols in place.

On Saturday, TNT battles Terrafirma at 2 p.m., while Magnolia opens against Phoenix Super LPG at 4:30 p.m.

San Miguel goes up against Meralco at 2 p.m. to begin the Sunday tripleheader, NLEX faces Barangay Ginebra in the second game at 4:35 p.m., while Blackwater vs Rain or Shine caps off the weekend at 7 p.m.

