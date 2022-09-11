It’s TNT vs. Meralco anew for PBA 3x3 opening leg crown

TNT put a stop to J&T Express’ run as it pulled off a tough 18-15 win to clinch a berth in the opening leg finals of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2.

Almond Vosotros got the better of his shootout with Joseph Sedurifa as the Gilas 3x3 top gun went 8-of-16 from the field to finish with 11 for the Tropang Giga.

Sedurifa, the Express’ top recruit for their maiden campaign in the standalone tournament, struggled with his shots and was held to just seven points behind a 23 percent shooting percentage.

The loss ended J&T’s startling bid that saw the new team topple giants Purefoods and San Miguel in the pool play, before beating NorthPort in the quarterfinals to arrange the semis showdown with the Tropang Giga.

Alfred Batino and the Bolts are back in a leg final. PHOTO: PBA Images



TNT faces a familiar foe in Meralco in the winner-take-all final, where the champion will receive the P100,000 prize money.

The two teams clashed in previous leg finals during Season 1 of the meet

The Bolts downed Platinum Karaoke in the other Final Four pairing as big man Alfred Batino led the way with eight points.

Platinum and J&T were relegated to the battle for third place.

The scores

TNT (18) – Vosotros 11, De Leon 5, Flores 2, Exciminiano 0

J&T (15) – Sedurifa 7, Datu 6, Hayes 1, Rono 1.

Meralco (18) – Batino 8, Gonzaga 5, Mocon 3, De Vera 2.

Platinum Karaoke (16) – Tumalip 6, Sazon 6, Andrada 2, Salva 2.

