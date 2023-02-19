For the fourth time this season, TNT battles J&T in PBA 3x3 leg final

TNT and J&T renew their rivalry as they dispute the final leg title of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2.

The Tropang Giga and the Express disposed of their respective semifinals opponents to seal their fourth title duel for the season.

The Express made short work of Meralco, 21-12, while the Tropang Giga drubbed Cavitex, 21-15, Sunday at Robinsons Place Ermita.

TNT and J&T previously met three times in a leg finals, with the Tropang Giga holding the upper hand, 2-1.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores

Semis 1

J&T (21) - Sedurifa 7, Datu 7, Rono 6, Hayes 1

Meralco (12) - Santos 6, Manday 4, Manlangit 1, Maagdenberg 1.

Semis 2

TNT (21) - Vosotros 8, Flores 6, Villegas 5, Exciminiano 2

Cavitex (15) -.Napoles 6, Saldua 6, Fajardo 4, Galanza 0.