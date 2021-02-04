COLUMN: It's the PBA system that's broken, nothing else

CHICAGO - Reading the comments that flooded Spin.ph in the wake of the CJ Perez trade to San Miguel felt like reading the novel War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy.

It was long and tedious, and full of philosophical discussions.

Channeled through a keyboard and a strong internet connection, emotions of anger and disbelief were raw, spilling like free ink. Amid all the loathing emerged a few knee-jerk reactions that were megaphoned via hashtags.

Boycott the PBA. Fire Willie Marcial.

I can only speak for myself and would never even attempt to follow Terrafirma's folly by insulting the fans' intelligence, but I vote an emphatic "No" to both calls to action.

PHOTO: PBA Images

I want to see if June Mar Fajardo still has the MVP goods when he returns from a horrific injury he sustained.

I want to see if Greg Slaughter, who ran back home to the U.S. to take a sabbatical to better himself, did really become a meaner, more dominating GregZilla.

I want to see Bobby Ray Parks return to duty. healthy and pleasuring my eyes with his dazzling, impeccable array of offensive moves. Never mind his aloofness, I just want to see him swish the nets.

I want to witness L.A. Tenorio win another championship and then ride into the glorious sunset .

I don't want to miss all of that.

DO YOU?

Boycotting the PBA is like ripping off your shoulders because your hands hurt.

Reassigning Kume Marcial from the penthouse to the guest house does not change anything. It's the system that is broken, not Willie.

The board of governors must be willing to concede total power to the commissioner. Easier said than done but when you have a group of rich, wise folks in the room you have to have faith that they will somehow figure this out.

True, the league's arrogance can be exhausting, withering.

But haven't we all experienced that journey with a wife or girlfriend whom we badmouth and swear to leave only to run back into her loving arms when the anger subsides?

That's the PBA.

If you don't believe me just see how many eyes watched the PBA Philippine Cup bubble via live streaming.

Sure, I hated the extended version of the Calvin Abueva suspension. I hate the lack of transparency in all things involving salary and I sure didn't like trading CJ Perez to what amounts like only a case of beer.

You will never see me in the backseat of a Dyip again but I still love the PBA.

I said my piece. My peace I give them.