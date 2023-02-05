Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    It’s Pioneer against Cavitex in PBA 3x3 Leg 4 final

    by Gerry Ramos
    18 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PIONEER Elastoseal sealed a showdown with Cavitex for the Leg 4 championship of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

    The Katibays pulled the rug from under Almond Vosotros and the TNT Tropang Giga, 22-20, to take the first seat in the finals.

    The Braves followed suit with a 22-12 shellacking of Platinum Karaoke to arrange the title duel with the Katibays and the right for the P100,000 top prize money.

    See Guiao hoping for miracle as RoS eyes first win vs fresh Ginebra

    The scores:

    Pioneer (22) - Morido 7, Villamor 7, Abrigo 6, Mocon 2.

    TNT (20) - De Leon 7, Vosotros 5, Villegas 4, Exciminiano 4

    Semis 2

    Cavitex (22) - Napoles 8, Galanza 7, Fajardo 5, Rangel 2.

    Platinum (12) - Salva 8, Banal 4, Andrada 0, Tumalip 0.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

