It’s Pioneer against Cavitex in PBA 3x3 Leg 4 final

PIONEER Elastoseal sealed a showdown with Cavitex for the Leg 4 championship of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

The Katibays pulled the rug from under Almond Vosotros and the TNT Tropang Giga, 22-20, to take the first seat in the finals.

The Braves followed suit with a 22-12 shellacking of Platinum Karaoke to arrange the title duel with the Katibays and the right for the P100,000 top prize money.

The scores:

Pioneer (22) - Morido 7, Villamor 7, Abrigo 6, Mocon 2.

TNT (20) - De Leon 7, Vosotros 5, Villegas 4, Exciminiano 4

Semis 2

Cavitex (22) - Napoles 8, Galanza 7, Fajardo 5, Rangel 2.

Platinum (12) - Salva 8, Banal 4, Andrada 0, Tumalip 0.