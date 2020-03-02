'Masked-cio' Lassiter vows to be ready for San Miguel six-peat bid

CALL him ‘Masked-cio Lassiter’ in the coming PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel gunner Marcio Lassiter bared he’ll be wearing a protective mask for the season-opening conference after suffering a broken nose in a preseason game against Rain or Shine.

“The Masked-Cio. That’s gonna be me,” the 32-year-old Fil-Am told scribes during the PBA Media Day when asked about his health condition.

The injury apparently is not serious enough to keep Lassiter out for the all-Filipino conference. He vowed to play on opening day come March 8 when San Miguel opens its title-retention bid against Magnolia.

Coach Leo Austria disclosed Lassiter has already joined the Beermen in shooting practice and is expected to join scrimmages a week before the league’s 45th season officially kicks off.

“He could run naman. It’s a broken nose, and fortunately, nothing is injured in his lower extremities,” added the San Miguel coach, who said the Beermen obviously missed the shooting of the San Francisco, California native during the recent four-team pocket tournament where the team ended up as the only winless ballclub.

While he will be wearing a protective mask, Lassiter wants to be a bit stylish.

“It will be black, all-black,” he said of the protective mask that he’s going to use.