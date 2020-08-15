It's no NBA bubble, but Guiao keeps faith in PBA ‘closed circuit’

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao has enough confidence in the closed circuit system the PBA is implementing as part of its strict health protocols once teams begin to grind out with their respective workouts.

He’s not discounting either going through the same bubble concept of the NBA if the league hierarchy would consent to doing it notwithstanding the logistical and financial problems it brings.

“Considering our resources, considering our limitations, yung ginagawa natin ngayon, I think that’s the best we can do not unless sabihin ng Board of Governors natin, ‘let’s do what the NBA is doing, let’s go to one place and i-isolate ang sarlii natin, let’s have the exact same bubble the NBA is having.’ Then of course that would be ideal,” said Guiao in his guest appearance in the Power&Play program of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on Saturday.

In the results released by the NBA earlier this month, none has been confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

But understanding where the league is coming from, Guiao said he’s more than willing to embrace it.

“Malaki pa rin ang tiwala ko. I have a lot of confidence na lahat naman ng precautions ginagawa natin,” he said of the protocol system the league is adopting similar to the semi-quarantine concept of Bundesliga.

He did agree with former special adviser to National Task Force Dr. Tony Leachon that the closed circuit system has its limitations that will see players and other PBA personnel following a regular routine of home-gym-home once workouts begin.

“There are weaknesses doon sa sistema na sinasabi natin ngayon, but hindi naman talaga puwedeng 100 percent risk free. Talagang merong certain percentage na may risk,” said the champion coach.

“Kailangan lang talaga nating gawin is to practice self-discipline, follow the protocol strictly, and we have to change our behavior. That’s the best way to combat the virus habang wala pa yung vaccine.”

But he does consider the bubble concept as the real standard in terms of the PBA restarting its season.

“Pero iba talaga yung meron kang sariling bubble just like what the NBA is doing. Pero pagdating kasi doon, it’s a logistical problem, maraming kailangang mangyari in order to do what the NBA is doing,” the 61-year-old Guiao said.

“But they set an example. Sabi ko nga hindi na natin kailangang i-reinvent yung wheel. Nakita naman natin na NBA is doing it right,” he added. “As much as possible, maidikit natin doon sa ginagawa nila sa sistema, then I think that’s our best chance.”

The PBA decided to put in the backburner an earlier bubble concept suggestion made by Barangay Ginebra deputy Richard Del Rosario owing to the high cost it would entail maintaining it for a three-month period and housing 12 ballclubs.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone also favors a bubble concept for the pro league similar to the NBA, but believes financial resources also poised as a big hindrance to the PBA.

