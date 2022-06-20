Isaac Go undergoes surgery for ACL injury

ISAAC Go is set to undergo surgery on his ACL injury within the week.

PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group which handles the Terrafirma big man, said the operation is urgent after Go sustained the injury in the Dyip’s game against NorthPort last week in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

In an Instagram post, Go and his handlers stressed the need to ‘Forward Progress.’

“Family is all that matters during setbacks. We can’t wait to witness Isaac crush the recovery,” part of the post read.

“Let’s all wish Isaac a successful surgery and smooth recovery.”

The injury left the product of Ateneo out for a year, meaning he’s done for the rest of the league’s Season 47.

It could also have a big bearing on his possible inclusion in the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup set August 25 to September 10 and to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

