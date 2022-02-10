Isaac Go signs two-year deal with Terrafirma Dyip

TOP Gilas draft pick Isaac Go is finally set to carry the colors of Terrafirma Dyip.

The big man rookie was formally signed by the Dyip on Thursday after agreeing on a two-year deal.

Team governor Bobby Rosales confirmed the deal just moments after Go signed the contract.

"Ok na siya. We're now finalizing all the documentations (with the PBA)," said Rosales, also the PBA Board vice chairman.

Rosales personally welcomed the former Ateneo standout to Terrafirma in the presence of coach Johnedel Cardel and team manager Ronald Tubid.

Isaac Go finally joins the team that drafted him in 2019.

Go meanwhile, was accompanied by representative PJ Pilares of the Titan Manageent Group.

The signing of the 26-year-old Go meant all of the 2019 special Gilas draftees are now on board with their respective mother teams in time for the resumption of the Governors Cup on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Go was the No.1 pick of that batch of Gilas draftees that also include Rey Suerte (Blackwater), Matt Nieto (NLEX), Allyn Bulanadi (Alaska), and Mike Nieto (Rain or Shine).

He's expected to suit up in his first pro game by Saturday when the Dyip face the Blackwater Bossing.

