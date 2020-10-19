Is Kent Salado off the hook in contract dispute with Manila Stars?

KENT Salado finally made his PBA debut on Sunday when Ginebra decimated Meralco, 105-91, in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Clark.

It was a long road for the speedy guard out of Arellano, considering the journey he had to take prior to the season.

Picked in the second round of the 2019 PBA Draft, Salado found himself in a bind after the management of the MPBL ballclub Manila Stars threatened to sue him for breach of contract.

The 5-foot-9 playmaker initially committed to play for Manila but never saw action for the Stars in the MPBL Lakan Cup.

This kept Ginebra from signing him prior to the season back in March.

But as the old saying goes, time heals all wounds.

After Manila's ouster in the MPBL playoffs at the hands of Makati and the season stoppage brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic, a team insider for the Stars indicated that Salado's contract dispute is all water under the bridge now.

"Malamang pinatawad na yan," the source spoke on the condition of anonymity.

That should explain how the Gin Kings were able to include Salado in their official lineup for the Clark bubble to bolster their already potent backcourt.

Salado logged four minutes and 29 seconds at garbage time against Meralco, missing his only shot, but hauled in one rebound as he got to finish the game.