COLUMN: Is a Matthew-Wright-to-Ginebra trade scenario realistic?

CHICAGO - Matthew Wright, a gifted scorer and one of the most dynamic stars in the PBA, will officially become a free agent in 19 days.

And Barangay Ginebra, arguably the league's richest team and inarguably the most popular, is trying to put together a trade package that would ship the offensive juggernaut from Phoenix LPG to BGSM, multiple sources told me.

"I'll play for anyone," Matthew said after I asked him about the Gin Kings' rumored pursuit.

Wary of tampering rules, as if the edict actually applies to the wealthy and powerful teams, a Gin Kings executive whom I spoke to on condition of anonymity refused to comment on record.

But Ginebra's sentiment, I was informed, is that Matthew is a "stud" whom many teams "would love to have."

Damn right.

Matthew is a two-time All-Star, who carried Phoenix like a backpack in this Philippine Cup, averaging 15 points and 5.9 assists per in 10 elimination round games.

Still very much in his prime at age 31, Matthew has tremendous upside beyond the playing field..

Smart and personable, he is also highly marketable, what with that rugged good looks and badass ponytail.

AND THE BEST WAY to acquire him now is only via trade. Next year, in Year 7 of his PBA tenure, Wright becomes unrestricted. Until then only a swap works.

Under PBA salary cap rules, teams can only offer Matthew P450,000 a month, which Phoenix can easily match. So Ginebra will need some creativity and slick maneuvering to pull off a heist.

This facade of having a salary cap, which appears to be more dishonored than honored, is the league's lame stop-gap measure of preventing stars from independent teams from leaving to the SMC or MVP group.

But it ain't working and nobody is fooled. As I love to say, PBA fans were born yesterday, but not last night.

What if Ginebra throws in a bunch of ancillary pieces and a few picks?

Shouldn't Phoenix take it instead of keeping an unhappy star?

Of course, Matthew can also elect to just walk away and choose from the multiple offers he has received from pro leagues in Japan, Korea and Taiwan, his agent told me previously.

WHAT WOULD MATT DO?

If Wright chooses the overseas path, Phoenix will keep his rights if he decides to return to the PBA.

Either way, the dude, whose recent marriage got him off the PBA's list of Most Eligible Bachelors, is getting that bag.

Will Matthew be pumping a lot of free gas next season?

Is he going to ride with those lovable bad boys at Ginebra?

Or will he be speaking a lot of Japanese?

Wait at least 19 days for the answer.

FASTBREAK. Sources told me that Matthew met with Phoenix management before this ongoing conference started. Kume Marcial was also there I was informed.

The Super LPG allegedly threw an offer of P800k a month, which is extremely generous. But Wright's market value, as dictated by his offers abroad, is at $30,000 a month.

Long story short. Matthew Wright is all but done as a Phoenix Super LPG.

