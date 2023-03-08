‘Iron Man’ LA Tenorio finally undergoes surgery for aggravated sports hernia

‘IRON Man,’ finally shows his mortal side.

Veteran Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio underwent surgery on Tuesday for the aggravated sports hernia he initially suffered during the finals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

LA Tenorio injury update

“He had surgery I think yesterday,” said coach Tim Cone. “And he’ll be in the hospital for the next few days.”

The recovery period will be between four to six weeks, which could mean Tenorio would be out for the rest of the season in which the Kings are aiming to retain their Governors Cup championship.

But Tenorio wouldn’t be the league’s ‘Iron Man’ for nothing.

He doesn’t want to say with finality he’s out for the season, saying everything remains hanging in the balance.

“I’m just taking my time. Hindi pa rin sure. Tingnan pa rin natin yung timetable. Ayoko pa ring magsalita na out. So we’ll see,” said Tenorio.

After a record of 744 straight games in 17 years, Tenorio has now missed Ginebra’s last four games, the longest in his career.

He managed to watch the Kings last two games against Phoenix and Converge, but was no longer around in their 109-104 win over Terrafirma Wednesday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tenorio earlier admitted it was himself who decided it’s about time to rest the injury that has only worsen after he chose to play through it in the season-ending tournament.

“Ako na `yung nag-decide. Pahinga na lang talaga. Let’s keep it that way na lang,” he said.

“The most important thing is looking at the bigger picture.”

