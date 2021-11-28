Inspired Terrafirma reaches PBA 3x3 semis for the first time

ON a mission, Terrafirma reached the Leg 3 semifinals of the PBA 3x3 via 21-14 beating of Barangay Ginebra on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig

The top-seeded Dyip, who dedicate all their games for the entire 3x3 season to team captain Roider Cabrera, had no trouble disposing of the Kings as Dhon Reverente and Terrence Tumalip showed the way with seven points each.

Jed Bulawan added five and Matt Salem two as Terrafirma reached the Final Four for the very first time in the three-a-side tournament, and will next meet Pioneer Pro Tibay for a shot at a finals berth.

The Dyip are still undefeated in five games.

Pioneer marches on

Pioneer also sealed its first semifinal appearance with a grind-out 21-19 win over fellow guest team Platinum Karaoke.

Carlo De Chavez and Gian Abrigo scored the final two points for Pioneer after the two sides found themselves tied at 19-all in the final 1:20 of the tightly-fought game.

Second-seed Sista Super Sealers meanwhile arranged a semifinals meeting with Purefoods TJ Titans.

The Super Sealers eked out a close 17-16 victory over a Brandon Rosser-less Appmasters in their quarterfinal game, while the Titans bundled out the Bolts, champion of Leg 2, 12-10.

The scores

First Game (quarterfinals)

Pioneer Pro Tibay (21) – Abrigo 7, Rivera 6, Carlo De Chavez 4, Escalambre 4.

Platinum Karaoke (19) – Dehesa 6, Chris De Chavez 6, Alabanza 4, Monteclaro 3,

Second Game (quarterfinals)

Sista Super Sealers (17) – De Vera 6, Mocon 5, Rivero 5, Argamino 1.

Limitless Appmasters (16) – Caduyac 8, Napoles 5, Hayes 3.

Third Game (quarterfinals)

Terrafirma (21) – Reverente 7, Tumalip 7, Bulawan 5, Salem 2.

Barangay Ginebra (14) – Go 8, Villamor 4, Cabahug 2, Cunanan 0.

Fourth Game (quarterfinals)

Purefoods (12) - Mendoza 6, Javelona 3, Bonsubre 3, Eriobu 0.

Meralco (10) - Sedurifa 4, Gonzaga 2, Batino 2, Maiquez 2.

