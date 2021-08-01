Injury woes force Dyip to play with nine-man roster vs RoS

NO excuses but injuries are hampering Terrafirma’s PBA Philippine Cup campaign.

Top rookie pick Joshua Munzon isn’t the only one hurting over at the Dyip bench as Rashawn McCarthy, Reden Celda and others are all nursing injuries and didn’t see action as the team absorbed a fourth straight loss on Sunday, bowing to Rain or Shine, 83-77.

Munzon is out for at least a month after dislocating his left pinky finger, while McCarthy hurt his leg in practice on Saturday and team management decided not to play him against the Elasto Painters.

Celda is out with a strained right knee, Christian Balagasay has a hairline fracture in his left ankle, and Gelo Alolino has strained left lateral meniscus.

Terrafirma was forced to play with just nine players opposite Rain or Shine, and the Dyip lost steam in the endgame after leading the way for almost three-fourths of the game.

Juami Tiongson

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Dyip led by as many as 15 (41-26) and were still clinging to a 65-61 edge entering the fourth quarter when fatigue finally got the better of them.

Rain or Shine finally caught up with them on a split free throw by Gabe Norwood, 67-all, at the 8:34 mark, before the Elasto Painters detonated a 12-0 blast to turn the game around, 79-67.

Still, five players finished in double figures for the Dyip led by the 20 points of Juami Tiongson, who also had seven assists.

Roosevelt Adams came up with a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds in the losing cause.

