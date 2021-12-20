Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Why Zamboanga Valientes forfeited all Leg 6 games in PBA 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    Al Daser Esa and the Valientes are not seeing action in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE Zamboanga Valientes were hit hard by injuries that they failed to submit a complete roster in time for Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

    The unfortunate turn of events led the Valientes to forfeit all of their three scheduled games on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum against Platinum Karaoke, Pioneer Pro Tibay, and Cavitex Braves in Pool A.

    The team was also set to meet Limitless App on the final day of pool play on Tuesday.

    Under FIBA rules, teams stricken by COVID-19 or injuries to players are spared from possible tournament fines, according to PBA 3x3 director Joey Guanio.

    Mac Cardona Zamboanga 3x3Mark Cardona was first in the Valientes squad to go down with an injury.

      Since top gunner Mac Cardona went down with an injury, the Valientes had been playing with just a three-man roster since Leg 3 with Kyle Neypes, JR Cawaling, Rey Demesa, Gino Jumao-as, and Das Esa alternating in playing for Zamboanga.

      The manpower issue left the Valientes winless in the entire six legs of the 3x3’s maiden conference.

      It also left them out of the tournament's first ever grand finale set on Dec. 29 also at the Big Dome where the top 10 teams at the conclusion of the six-leg meet will vie for the P750K top purse.

