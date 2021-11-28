Jeremiah Gray doubtful as TNT welcomes back Lervin Flores

JEREMIAH Gray is doubtful for TNT Tropang Giga in the final day of the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo Leg 3.

Team physical therapist Dexter Aseron said result of the MRI test performed on the 6-foot-5 Gray has yet been evaluated, making him possibly unavailable for the Tropang Giga’s final pool play in Group C against unbeaten Purefoods TJ Titans and beyond.

Aseron said Gray is complaining about some pain in his knee which he twisted upon landing early in the game against Limitless Appmasters on Saturday.

TNT is still waiting for results of Jeremiah Gray's tests.

The Fil-Am forward eventually went out and left TNT with only two players in Almond Vosotros and Samboy De Leon as big man Lervin Flores was serving the suspension meted him by the league and team management for the unsportsmanlike foul he committed against Tonino Gonzaga of Meralco in the second leg.

The Tropang Giga eventually lost the game, 22-16, despite the duo of Vosotros and De Leon giving the Appmasters a good fight.

Flores though, will already be available to play in the absence of Gray as the maiden leg champion tries to stay in contention for a berth in the knockout stage.

