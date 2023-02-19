Japeth Aguilar out three to five more weeks for Ginebra

DON’T expect Japeth Aguilar to be in a Barangay Ginebra uniform anytime soon.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone disclosed the injured 6-foot-9 center could be out for the next five weeks as he continues to recover from an MCL injury he suffered last week.

“He could be gone anywhere between three to five weeks. I would say he would be back late, late in the playoffs,” said Cone of Aguilar on Sunday moments after the Kings whipped the Blackwater Bossing, 119-93, in the PBA Governors Cup at the Philsports Arena.

“We’ll see. Right now his knee is immobilized so we can’t figure things out not until he frees his knee and starts exercising.”

Aguilar has now missed the Kings’ last four games, and is definitely out too, for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers and the All-Star game in Passi City, Iloilo.

The Ginebra big man said he’s taking cautious steps in recovering from the injury.

“Ayaw ko muna siyang madaliin. I just want to be patient and palakasin siya,” he added. “Pinapa-heal ko lang siya ng mabuti.”

Even without Aguilar, the Kings had no trouble beating Blackwater as they raised their record to 4-2 after losing back-to-back games against rival Magnolia and league leader San Miguel.