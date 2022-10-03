NO timeline has been set for Chris Newsome’s comeback with Meralco.

The 32-year-old Newsome said Sunday he’s awaiting the result of his MRI by Monday, and go from there depending on the damage caused by the slight strain on his calf.

“As of right now, we’re going day by day,” he said after sitting out the Bolts’ PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against Barangay Ginebra at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“So I’ll get re-assessed Monday and we’ll go from there.”

Newsome suffered the injury in the first half of the Bolts’ 101-95 overtime loss to NorthPort last Friday.

He was in streetclothes against Barangay Ginebra and watched from the bench as the Kings dealt his team a second straight loss, 99-91.

Justin Brownlee and the Gin Kings bounce back as the Bolts stay winless. PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

The slow 0-2 start is not lost on Newsome, who nonetheless, has complete trust in his teammates in picking up the slack.

“Our team goes through adversity with me not being there. But a lot of guys are putting in the work and are capable of stepping up and making a difference,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

While every game matters in the eliminations, Newsome added it’s still too early for the Bolts to push the panic button.

“We lost today, but I think it’s still early in the conference. There’s still a long way to go. We still got the chance to make it to the playoffs,” he said.

“It’s just going to be a challenge for us, but I think our guys are ready to step up and accept a challenge with me not being there at least for a while. That’s how everything goes.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.