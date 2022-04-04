Scottie, Brownlee play down BPC, Best Import races ahead of finals

JUSTIN Brownlee and Scottie Thompson are focused on winning a championship for Barangay Ginebra amidst being strong contenders for individual awards this conference.

Scottie, Brownlee on BPC, Best Import race

Brownlee is currently at first place in the statistical race for the Best Import award, while Thompson is one of the candidates for the Best Player of the Conference plum.

The winners of the individual prize will be known in Game Four of the finals between Ginebra and Meralco next Wednesday.

“I really not have thought about it,” said Brownlee, when told about being at first place in the statistical race during the pre-finals press conference. “Just focused on winning the championship.”

Thompson has the same sentiment.

“Focus muna ako dito sa finals kasi mas importante,” said Thompson. “Happy na ako na nakasama ako sa pinagpipilian. For now, dito muna ako sa finals naka-focus.”

Thompson’s all-around play has vault him in contention for the BPC, as he is ranked second behind NorthPort’s Robert Bolick.

Other candidates include Matthew Wright of Phoenix, Arwind Santos of NorthPort, and Mikey Williams of TNT, but only Thompson has reached the finals among the candidates.

Brownlee, who won the Best Import award during the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup, is above Mike Harris of Magnolia, Tony Bishop of Meralco, and Cameron Clark of NLEX in that order.

“If the award comes, I would love to win it. The main focus is to try to win a championship. Take it one game at a time,” said Brownlee.

