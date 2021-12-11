Olu Ashaolu wants to help bring back the glory days at Alaska

OLU Ashaolu knows his PBA history and he is here to help bring glory back to the storied Alaska franchise.

Ashaolu has led the Aces to a 2-0 start in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup and he hopes winning would continue for the team that hasn’t won a championship since 2013.

The comebacking PBA import revealed that he is aware of the history of the franchise, even calling his coach Jeffrey Cariaso as ‘Mr. Grand Slam,’ obviously referring to the 1996 feat in which the former Rookie of the Year was a part off.

And he wants to be part of something great with the Aces.

Aside from that, the 33-year-old Ashaolu is also here to settle unfinished business, having played for NLEX for two seasons in the past but never finishing the conference due to injuries.

“I think I fit this style of play pretty well. Unfortunately, I never had a chance to finish the conference. My personal goal is to kinda finish that, for myself and also for the organization. I know the history of the organization. Mr. Grand Slam over here,” said Ashaolu, pointing to Cariaso.

“We are here to bring the glory days and coach brought me here to do a job and that’s what I’m here to do,” said the Nigerian-Canadian import.

Ashaolu was impressive again for Alaska on Friday night, scoring 23 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as the Aces beat San Miguel, 99-94.

Cariaso said Ashaolu is a fit to an Alaska squad that is mostly composed of young players, an aspect that he already saw even before the conference.

“We know what he can bring on the court, but what’s really awesome about him is really his offcourt leadership. He is a guy that is a warrior on the court, and a leader on and off it,” said Cariaso.

Ashaolu said he has been wanting to come back and play in the Philippines, and he is glad to get an opportunity, albeit on a different team.

“It’s something that I’m open for, thinking about it the past couple of years. God bless with the opportunity to take care of business and help the team well,” said Ashaolu.

“I used to be the youngest guy on the team wherever I go with my career but now, I’m the old man. But we have a good group of guys. We come to work everyday. We don’t do shortcuts. Coaches keep us working, keep us competing, and that’s a testament to what we’ve doing on the court and try to compete on both ends,” he added.

