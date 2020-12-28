Import-laced PBA conferences still up in the air in 2021

THE PBA is non-committal on the return of the import-laced conferences for the 2021 season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said that while he is open to resume the Commissioner’s and Governors’ Cup next year, that will still be dependent on the global health situation in the coming months.

“As of now, doon muna tayo sa Philippine Cup tapos tingnan natin kung puwede na ‘yung imports sa susunod na season,” said Marcial. “Mga July ‘yun, baka puwede na ang imports pero papayag ba ang imports na pumunta dito?”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PBA only played one conference in the Philippine Cup with Barangay Ginebra being crowned as the lone champion of the 2020 season held inside a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

With only one conference played, Filipino basketball fans missed the play of the imports, especially Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra and Allen Durham of Meralco, two reinforcements who would've most likely returned had there been a Commissioner’s and Governors’ Cup in 2020.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

So far, the PBA is only eyeing an April start to the 2021 season with the Philippine Cup conference.

Marcial said the availability of vaccines will play a role if there will be import-laced conferences for 2021. If there’s none, the PBA commissioner said the return of the reinforced conferences should be studied carefully due to travel restrictions.

“Kung may vaccine, wala tayong problema. Kung walang vaccine, papaano? Paano ‘yung isolation, quarantine nila? Paano kapag magpapalit ng import. Kapag i-quarantine mo, baka tapos na ‘yung liga natin. May mga ganung aspects.”

“Tingnan natin kung paano. As of now, hindi ko pa masasagot kasi hindi pa talaga natin alam ang sitwasyon sa panahon na ‘yun,” said Marcial.

___

