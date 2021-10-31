PBA teams risk losing import prospects amid wait for IATF clearance

PBA teams are having a hard time securing the services of imports for the league's second conference in the absence of an official clearance from the government on foreign players entering the country.

While the 12 ballclubs already submitted a list of imports for the conference, they still cannot sign the reinforcements of their choice in the absence of an approval coming from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

At the most, all the teams can secure from their target imports are commitments to play in the tournament that will likely tip off in the last week of November.

“You can’t sign them yet to contracts since uncertain pa if the IATF will approve the entry of imports to play here for two or three months,” said one team official, who asked not to be named since he’s not authorized to speak on the team's behalf.

“Puro commitments lang ang maibibigay sa iyo ng imports. Ang problem kapag may ibang dumating sa kanila na offers and may ready contract na. Siyempre, kukunin na agad nila yung offer na may kontrata,” the same source said.

PBA request endorsed to IATF

As per Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra, the agency has already endorsed the PBA request to the IATF, but has yet to get a reply.

“We’ve already submitted an endorsement letter,” said Mitra in a short text message to SPIN.ph. “But on process na 'yan. (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial already talked to Undersecretary Brigido Dulay of the Department of Foreign Affairs.”

The Blackwater Bossing already encountered such difficulty as the team’s original choice for import has since taken his act in Europe.

“Our initial choice signed in Cyprus,” said coach Ariel Vanguardia without naming the import involved.

“Then our choice now has another offer. So if we don’t confirm soon, we might be looking for another import again,” he added. “Kumbaga, naka-hang yung negotiations, e. I’m sure other teams are also experiencing similar cases.”

The league imposed a 6-foot-6 height limit for imports, who must also be fully vaccinated to be cleared to play here.

“Mahirap din kasi sa team na bigyan na ng kontrata yung import. What if hindi aprubahan ng IATF, e di puwersado ka pang magbayad,” the same source added.

In the absence of the IATF approval, it’s likely the opening of the second conference could also be moved to a later date than the original plan of opening in the second week of November.

Teams have yet to start formal 5-on-5 practices two days before the new month kicks in. Quarantine protocols for inbound passengers are also expected to

