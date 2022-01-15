If unrestricted free agent now, Alas says NLEX remains top priority

KEVIN Alas has the utmost respect to fellow 2014 PBA batch mates who choose to exercise their rights as unrestricted free agents beginning this year.

Kevin Alas on unrestricted free agency

For the NLEX playmaker, though, the Road Warriors will always be his top priority.

The 30-year-old Alas said he’ll always be grateful for what the franchise had done to him all through these years, especially during the time when he went down with not just one, but two ACL injuries in less than a year.

And to top it all, team management was generous enough to sign him to a new, three-year contract extension despite the health issues he faced.

“To be honest, kung expired ‘yung contract ko ngayon, NLEX pa rin yung no. 1 priority ko,” said Alas on Saturday. “Alam ninyo naman na dalawang beses ako na-ACL and yet naging patient yung NLEX management and coaching staff sa akin.”

In a span of 11 months from March 2018 to Feb. 2019, Alas suffered one ACL injury after the other on his right knee that kept him in the freezer for more than four conferences.

If it would have been a different team, the son of champion coach Louie Alas wouldn’t know where his career would have been right now.

“But NLEX trusted me and waited for me,” said the player picked no. 2 overall behind Stanley Pringle during the 2014 draft.

“Kaya kung ako ang tatanungin, I will remain with NLEX.”

But again, he supports members of his 2014 Class and the succeeding batches of players who will go out and test the market once they become unrestricted free agents.

Two players belonging to that rookie draft eight years ago in Rodney Brondial and John Pinto already decided to utilize their new-found right and eventually, found takers in San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra, respectively.

“I respect their decision kasi it’s within the rules naman, e. And at the same time, baka they feel it’s a better opportunity for them as a player,” he said.

“Ang basketball naman hindi pang habambuhay yan. Siguro pag nag-retire sila they don’t want (to have regrets) na sana lumipat ako dito or sana I signed with this team.”

For Alas though, he knows where and what is his priority.

“Kung bibigyan ako ng opportunity, I want to finish my career diyan sa NLEX,” he said.

