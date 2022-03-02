Victolero allays fears as Ian Sangalang out with knee injury

MAGNOLIA coach Chito Victolero allayed fears that Ian Sangalang is headed to the list of Hotshots players who will sit out in the next few games of the elimination round.

Ian Sangalang injury update

Already missing Calvin Abueva and Rome Dela Rosa due to injuries, Sangalang did not play and sat on the bench for Magnolia’s crucial tiff against Meralco on Wednesday.

But Victolero made it clear that the decision not to play Sangalang was only due to a precautionary measure being taken by the team.

“Ian is ready to play on Sunday,” said Victolero, referring to their next game against Alaska on Sunday to start off their quest to take the No. 1 position in the quarterfinals. “According to Dr. Canlas, pahinga lang para lang hindi ma-aggravate ‘yung nararamdaman niya.”

Victolero said Sangalang experienced knee soreness after Sunday’s clash against San Miguel at the Ynares Center.

“Napag-usapan din namin with our PT na mas magandang i-rest na so he can be back on Sunday,” said Victolero.

Without Sangalang, Mike Harris lorded over the boards as he grabbed 22 rebounds apart from scoring 30 points in the 88-85 victory over Meralco.

A healthy Sangalang will be vital for Magnolia in the long run after the Hotshots clinched a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals with the win over the Bolts.

“Okay naman na si Ian. Gusto lang namin maging conservative sa injury nia kasi namaga nung San Miguel. Meron siyang konting pananakit sa tuhod niya. By Friday, he can practice na with us,” said Victolero.

