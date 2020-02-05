Magnolia gets rolling ahead of new season, beats Rain or Shine in tuneup

MAGNOLIA defeated Rain or Shine, 90-72, on Wednesday in a tune-up game in preparation for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Ian Sangalang had 14 points, while Jackson Corpuz and Mark Barroca added 13 points each as the Hotshots, who are slated to open the 2020 season of the PBA against five-time champion San Miguel.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Paul Lee had 10 points for Magnolia, which was able to keep its composure after Rain or Shine kept the game close in the fourth period.

Jewel Ponferada finished with 17 points, and rookie Clint Doliguez shone in the game with 11 points for the Elastopainters.