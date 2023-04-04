Alfrancis Chua clears air on thyroid illness that has sidelined Ian Sangalang

IAN Sangalang has no broken bones, but is nursing an illness uncommon among athletes.

Ian Sangalang injury update

SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua gave some clarity to the Magnolia big man’s status, saying Sangalang is dealing with a thyroid gland issue that has kept him out since early in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

“Wala siyang pilay, wala siyang ano, pero thyroid, so kailangan mag-gamot siya para gumaling,” Chua said after attending the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals press conference as Ginebra governor.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland found in front of the neck. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “it produces hormones that play a key role in regulating blood pressure, body temperature, heart rate, metabolism and the reaction of the body to other hormones.”

The Chicken Timplados Hotshots had kept Sangalang’s condition under wraps, sparking fan speculation about his situation since he was sidelined after playing in the team’s first game of the season-ending conference.

Despite his absence, the Hotshots, behind replacement import Antonio Hester, managed to make a late run in the eliminations to finish as the No. 5 seed, before falling to twice-to-beat Meralco in the quarterfinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chua said the 31-year-old Sangalang is recovering well from his illness, but his comeback remains uncertain.

“Pero okay naman siya. Ngayon, nagthe-therapy na siya. Okay na siya,” the SMC official said.

“Tingnan natin (kung kailan siya makakabalik). Makikita natin yun, kasi iba yan eh. Pero nothing serious naman.”