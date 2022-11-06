Ian Sangalang plays big after escaping injury in freak warm-up accident

IAN Sangalang played his best game of the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, ironically after escaping injury in a freak accident before the game on Sunday.

Thankfully, Sangalang sustained nothing more than a minor wound in his right knee during warm-ups after a lay-up where he somehow landed on a cart with a cooler under the basket that was being pushed by a league staff.

“Bumaligtad ako,” said Sangalang. “Parang nagulat lang, siyempre hindi ko inaasahan.”

Sangalang said he close not to blame anybody after the incident.

“Hindi rin naman ginusto na nasaktan ako. Sabi ko sa kanya, wag na isipin ‘yun, tapos na ‘yun. Sabi ko sa mga teammates ko, tapos na ‘yun, wala naman nasaktan. Konting sugat lang naman,” said Sangalang.

Ironically, Sangalang ended up playing his best game of the conference in Magnolia’s 91-69 win over Blackwater. The Pampanga native produced 17 points and seven rebounds, both conference highs, as he won Player of the Game honors.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Sinabi ko naman sa mga teammates ko, wag nila ako intindihin. Kaya ko naman i-handle ‘yung mga ganitong sitwasyon. Tapos na, wala naman masyadong nasaktan. Nasugatan lang naman. Nag-focus na lang sa game,” said Sangalang.

Sangalang is starting to get his rhythm back after missing two games due to typhoid fever. The limited minutes he played for NorthPort on October 16 where he had 10 points and 14 minutes, plus the two-week break entering the Blackwater game was a big help, he said.

Watch Now

“Naka-recover naman ako kasi nakapaglaro na ako sa NorthPort at Ginebra. Unti-unti akong nakabalik lalo na nung NorthPort, limited minutes para maramdaman ko ‘yung floor," the former San Sebastian star said.

"Sakto pagdating ng Ginebra, ready na ako. Tapos maganda schedule namin, hindi kagaya before na back-to-back. Makaka-recover ka talaga,” he added.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.