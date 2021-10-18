Ian Sangalang crowds pal Calvin Abueva in Best Player race

CALVIN Abueva finds himself crowded by provincemate and college teammate Ian Sangalang in the race for the PBA Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference award.

Abueva retained the top spot in the BPC standings at the end of the semifinals with a 34.2 SPs total, but is under threat by the streaking Sangalang, whose been a steady force in the Hotshots' return trip to the all-Filipino finals.

Sangalang has climbed to No. 3 with 33.0 SPs, just behind second-running Robert Bolick of NorthPort.

Bolick is the man closest to Abueva with 33.7 SPs, but the Batang Pier's failure to go deep in the playoffs after being ousted by San Miguel in the quarterfinals, hurt Bolick's chances at the conference's top individual award.

Erstwhile No. 2 rookie Mikey Williams fell to fourth spot with 32.0 SPs as he struggled early in TnT Tropang's series with San Miguel in his first semifinal appearance in the pro league.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.