    Wed, Jun 22
    PBA

    Hurting hamstring keeps Pringle out of game against NLEX

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Stanley Pringle Magnolia vs Ginebra
    Stanley Pringle in action against the Hotshots.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    STANLEY Pringle won’t be suiting up for Barangay Ginebra in its PBA Philippine Cup game against NLEX Wednesday.

    Stanley Pringle injury report

    “He’s out for today,” said coach Tim Cone hours before the 6 p.m. match at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    The 35-year-old Pringle hurt his hamstring in the Kings’ previous game against Magnolia, coming out of the match in the third period and never return again as the Hotshots pulled off a tough 89-84 win.

    Pringle said he felt something in his right hamstring which he had checked the following day.

      “Let’s see how he responds to therapy. But he’s definitely out for today,” added Cone.

      The veteran Fil-Am just returned to active duty this season after missing out most of the 2021 Governors’ Cup following surgery on his left meniscus.

