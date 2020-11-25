Hugnatan turns from pariah to hero as Meralco drags Ginebra to Game 5

REYNEL Hugnatan drained a crucial jumper with 15.1 seconds left as Meralco battled back to beat Barangay Ginebra, 83-80, and force a do-or-die match in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center on Wednesday night.

Wrongly accused in the 'luto' controversy just days ago, Hugnatan turned hero as he finished with 19 points for Meralco in Game Four - none bigger than the jumper from just inside the three-point arc which he cooly converted off a pass by Chris Newsome.

A subject of bashing from fans after being tagged as the one who shouted ‘Lutong luto ‘to ah’ to referees late in Game Three, Hugnatan ended up breaking the hearts of Ginebra and its supporters as the best-of-five series between these two rivals again went down to sudden death on Friday.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To stay alive, Meralco still needed the late defensive heroics of Raymond Almazan, who blocked Stanley Pringle’s lay-up in the dying seconds leading to a Chris Newsome breakaway basket that settle the final score.

“I told the players we were not going to run the shotclock down,” said Meralco coach Norman Black on that Hugnatan play. “We were behind, we weren’t ahead. We just want to get the first good available shot.

"The play was between Reynel Hugnatan and Chris Newsome. New was supposed to come off Reynel’s screen. If he was open, he was supposed to take it. If he was not open, then he should look for Reynel. They executed it well but of course, you still have to make the shot.”



The heroics of Hugnatan, Newsome, Almazan, and Pinto preserved Meralco’s hot start built with the help of Cliff Hodge while also overcoming Barangay Ginebra’s fight back in the second half.



Continue reading below ↓

Hodge had 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals and his efforts gave the Bolts a 44-31 halftime lead.



Newsome also added 16 points and six steals and buried a jumper to push Meralco’s lead to 79-76 with 2:19 remaining in the fourth, but Barangay Ginebra regained the lead with back-to-back baskets by Japeth Aguilar.



Almazan also did it on offense by scoring 11 markers in the thrilling contest as the Bolts head to another do-or-die situation on Friday night.



Ginebra trailed by as many as 15 points, 46-31, early in the third, but a barrage of triples by LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, and Jared Dillinger helped the Kings outscore the Bolts, 33-15, in the quarter.



Pringle had 18 points, and Dillinger added 15 in the Ginebra defeat.



The scores:



Meralco 83 – Hugnatan 19, Hodge 16, Newsome 16, Almazan 11, Maliksi 8, Amer 4, Pinto 3, Black 2, Quinto 2, Jamito 2, Jackson 0, Caram 0.



Continue reading below ↓

Barangay Ginebra 80 – Pringle 18, Dillinger 15, Thompson 13, J. Aguilar 12, Tenorio 8, Caperal 8, Mariano 6, Tolentino 0, Devance 0.



Quarters: 26-21; 44-31; 60-64; 83-80.