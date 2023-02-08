Hudson explodes for 56 as TNT deals Converge its first loss

JALEN Hudson came out firing on all cylinders on Wednesday, erupting for 56 points as TNT dealt Converge its first loss, 128-122, on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Hudson started hot and never once let up, nailing the big shots that enabled TNT to pull away from Converge late and put to naught a similarly impressive 47-point night from FiberXers import Jamaal Franklin.

Hudson ended up shooting 21-of-31 from the field while also supplying 12 rebounds and four assists for TNT, which tied Converge at 4-1 (win-loss).

“I just thought that the guys fought hard. It may not have indicated in the score but every point that we had, we earned it,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Hudson already had 44 points through three quarters, and TNT went to him after Converge came to within two, 106-104. He responded by scoring four in a 6-0 swing to turn the tide.

Mikey Williams heated up late to score 19 points, RR Pogoy added 18 points, while free-agent pick-up Paul Varilla played quality minutes and scored 12 points in his best game in a TNT uniform.

Franklin also shot the lights out with a 15-of-29 clip from the field, nailing nine threes in the game. Maverick Ahanmisi had 21 points.

The scores:

TNT 128 – Hudson 56, M. Williams 19, Pogoy 18, Varilla 12, Castro 10, Oftana 5, Chua 3, K. Williams 2, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Converge 122 – Franklin 47, Ahanmisi 21, Tratter 11, Arana 10, Racal 9, Stockton 8, Teng 8, Murrell 6, Balanza 2, Guinto 0, Tolomia 0.

Quarters: 35-32; 64-65; 93-94; 128-122.