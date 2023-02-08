Hudson on schoolmate LeBron’s feat: ‘Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy'

TNT import Jalen Hudson was among the countless people who witnessed greatness Wednesday as LA Lakers superstar LeBron James became the NBA’s new all-time scoring king.

Hudson on schoolmate LeBron James' feat

And Hudson was certainly one heck proud alumni of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, the same institution where the seed of James’ legend began.

“I’m super happy for him (James). Super humble guy, super hardworking guy. It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy,” said Hudson of the 38-year-old player arguably labelled as the greatest of all time after surpassing another legend in Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the league’s no. 1 all-time scoring leader.

“I’ll see him again soon. I just want to say congratulations from the Philippines.”

A few hours after James made history, Hudson also caught fire for TNT by erupting for 56 points including 6-of-11 shooting from three-point range as the Tropang Giga dealt Converge FiberXers their first loss in the PBA Governors Cup, 128-122, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In all, the TNT import shot a high 67 percent from the field (21-of-31) and had 12 rebounds and four assists in the Tropang Giga’s fourth win in five outings.

The 56 points by Hudson was the most in the PBA since Shabazz Muhammad had 57 in San Miguel’s 115-110 comeback win over Meralco in last season’s Governors’ Cup.

But in TNT franchise history, the output was the most in more than two decades since Jerod Ward tallied 61 in a 93-87 Mobiline victory over Barangay Ginebra in the 2001 Commissioner’s Cup.

Hudson played down any link to his scoring brilliance and James’ historic making history.

“I don’t think so. God works in mysterious ways, so maybe,” he said with a smile. “But to me, I don’t think it has really connection with that.”

The two of course, didn’t get to play together at St Vincent-St. Mary as James was ahead by almost a decade to Hudson, who suited up for the Fighting Irish at the time James already won an NBA title.

But being both native of Akron, Ohio, the 26-year-old Hudson had chance to work out with James a couple of times.

“I’ve been in a couple of workouts with him. He’s from Akron and my dad is from Akron, so I come home there and train in Akron. He goes to a gym where I goto workout as well,” the TNT import said of the four-time NBA champion and four-time regular and finals MVP.

“A couple of times I’ve been there, helping him rebound, help him in the gym, and help him out in a few things.”

And in those rare moments het get to be with the 19-time All-Star, Hudson saw how James takes care of his body and health.

“He’s a super professional, stretching a lot, taking care of his body and maximizing his time on the court,” said Hudson, who played college ball for Virginia Tech and University of Florida.

“Just a super professional, super pro. And I’ve got nothing but a whole respect for him.”

Hudson said he wasn’t able to watch the entire NBA historic night as he was focus on TNT’s game against Converge.

“One of my teammates had it on the phone, but I didn’t get the chance to watch the game live as I was getting ready for our game,” he said. “The games were so close that I didn’t get the chance to sit down and watch the game live.”

But he’s definitely very proud of what his fellow St. Vincent-St. Mary alumnus just accomplished.

“I’m super happy for him and I can’t say more than that,” Hudson said.