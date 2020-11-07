Kobe, Dickel's beloved All Blacks the inspirations behind TNT jersey switch

TNT wore black uniforms on Saturday and the new kits proved lucky as the Tropang Giga finally snapped out of a two-game losing slump.

The Tropang Giga made a temporary switch from their gold, blue, and white uniforms to what the team is calling the ‘All Black Giga Mambas.’ The color switch ended with the MVP Group's flagship squad beating Meralco, 92-79.

TNT coach Bong Ravena shared that it was team captain Ryan Reyes’ idea to have a black alternate uniform in honor of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who is also known as the ‘Black Mamba.’

“Baka mahawa kami ng suwerte nila at ‘yung excellence nila Kobe and ‘yung Mamba Mentality,” said Ravena.

But aside from honoring Bryant, Ravena admitted the black kits were also a way of paying homage to the New Zealand rugby team which is more popularly known as the ‘All Blacks,' hence the term 'All Black Giga Mambas.'

Incidentally, TNT’s active consultant Mark Dickel is a New Zealander.

“Doon namin nakuha,” said Ravena, referring to the All Blacks. “Buti naman (nakuha) ‘yung suwerte ng All Blacks at ‘yung Mamba Mentality. Nag-effect sa amin.”