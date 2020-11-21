How Meralco limited Stanley Pringle to nine points in Game Two

FOR Meralco to be successful at containing Stanley Pringle, the Bolts have to do the defensive job by committee.

Meralco coach Norman Black lauded the effort put in by the Bolts in defending Pringle, who was limited to only nine points in Game Two where the Kings lost, 95-77, and moved the series into a tie at 1-1.

“We did a pretty good job tonight. I started Nards Pinto on him. We tried different guys on him. Bong Quinto guarded him for a little while just to give him different looks,” said Black.

Pringle was not in his usual offensive game on Friday as he shot just 4 of 16 from the field including a 1 of 7 clip from threes. Even with his ability to attack the paint and draw fouls, Pringle didn’t even earn a trip to the foul line in Game Two.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Black hopes the effort will continue come Game Three as he knows Pringle is capable of regaining his offensive production that led him to become one of the candidates for an individual award in the PBA bubble.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Meralco coach has previously described Pringle as one of the best players in the league today.

“Whatever you do, you are not going to stop Stanley Pringle,” Black said. “It’s not going to happen. You just try to slow him down and make him work as much as possible. Sometimes you try to make him work on defense by trying to go his way offensively and attack him a little bit. We didn’t do too much of that but at the same time, the individual defense just has to be really good against him.”

“Off the ball, defense has to be really good because if you don’t really stay too close to him, he is one of the best players in the league in cutting to the basket and cutting without the basketball,” Black said.

___

Continue reading below ↓

For more PBA updates, click here.