How Mark Caguioa helped Scottie Thompson improve his outside shooting

SCOTTIE Thompson credited Barangay Ginebra teammate and former MVP Mark Caguioa for his improved shooting this PBA season.

Thompson, 27, said the veteran guard was never amiss in giving him the confidence to keep shooting from the outside especially when the opportunity presents itself.

“Si Kuya Mark, sinasabihan ako about sa shooting ko, kung kailan ko puwedeng itira,” he said. “Minsan kasi sabi niya, puwede ko nang i-tira, pero di ko tinitira.”

Not exactly known for his shooting prowess, the fifth-year guard delivered in the clutch for the Kings during the recently concluded bubble season at Clark, Pampanga, hitting two pressure-packed treys in two important games in the playoffs.

He hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer that clinched for the Kings a berth in the finals after their 83-80 win over the Meralco Bolts in their do-or-die encounter.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In Game 2 of the finals against the TnT Tropang Giga, the former Perpetual Help University standout sank a corner trey that put Ginebra in front to stay inside the final two minutes, capping the team’s comeback from as many as a 15-point deficit.

But prior to the season restart inside the bubble, Thompson admitted he already tried to work on his outside shooting as per advice by the Ginebra coaching staff and some of the team’s veteran players led by Caguioa.

“Yung tiwala ng mga coaches (namin), and siyempre, yung mga teammates ko na veterans na patuloy na sinasabi kung ano yung weaknesses ko,” said Thompson, who spent the holidays in Digos, Davao del Sur.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aware of it, he tried to improve his outside shooting and conditioning during the long lockdown before the season resumed by way of a bubble set-up.

“Throught extra work ko rin. Off-season, nung quarantine, nag-invest ako sa sarili ko. Bumili ako ng gym equipment, pati rin sa bahay bumili ako,” said Thompson.

Continue reading below ↓

“Tine-take advantage ko yung mga pagkakakaton na puwede akong mag-extra work during quarantine,” he said. “So far naman, nag-pay off (siya).”

It did, indeed.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.