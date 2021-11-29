How Leg 3 champ Sista quickly adjusted to 3x3 from going winless in Leg 1

AS teams and players begin to settle down in the PBA 3x3 tournament, expect competition to be a lot tougher.

Coach Juven Formacil said that has been the Sista Super Sealers' journey in the pro league’s first ever half-court tournament, from failing to progress in the inaugural leg all the way to winning a championship just a week since action began at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Swift turnarond for Sista

Formacil said he didn’t expect the turnaround to be this quick for the Rain or Shine franchise, considering he had no experience coaching in a 3x3 meet, and only Leo de Vera out of his players had played the game competitively in the past.

“No, not expected. It’s too hard to win dito sa 3x3 kasi lahat malakas. Lahat pili yung mga players, lahat may maayos na coach,” he noted. “So blessing talaga. I’m very proud of the guys, they’re all heart every game.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

They just did that in winning Leg 3 of the three-a-side meet, turning back guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay in the finals, 20-13, to cash in on the P100,000 prize purse.

The Super Sealers are indeed, on top of the world just a week removed from a winless stint in the maiden leg and failing to advance in the knockout stage.

Continue reading below ↓

But Formacil, who serves as strength and conditioning coach of Rain or Shine, said it was just a matter of time for the Super Sealers to adjust to the fast-paced, oftentimes, physical nature of the game.

“A lot of guys kasi, except for Leo, hindi pa talaga nakapag 3x3. So kapaan lang kami,” he said.

“So we pick up the pieces kung ano yung nakuha namin sa first leg, dadalhin lang namin sa mga susunod.”

The Super Sealers improved in the second leg, reaching the quarterfinals but fell against eventual runner-up Platinum Karaoke, 20-17.

But come Leg 3, there was no stopping the team from topping Pool B with a perfect 3-0 record after victories over Platinum Karaoke, Barangay Ginebra, and San Miguel.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the quarterfinals, the Super Sealers upended the Limitless Appmasters, 17-16, and then ousted Joseph Eriobu and the Purefoods TJ Titans, 19-15, to seal the title showdown against Pioneer.

Continue reading below ↓

“Leg after leg lang. Ang naging plan namin one game at a time. Training hard, i-outwork lang yung kalaban yun lang naging mindset namin,” said the former coach of Valenzuela in the MPBL.

A mindset that indeed, helped them reach the top.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.