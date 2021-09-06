How Gilas pals joined hands to help get PBA season going

AS the wait for the resumption of the PBA season turned from days to weeks, LA Tenorio knew it was time for the players to do their part.

So the Barangay Ginebra captain started making calls - first to officials of his team and the league and later to his fellow players, initially those who became his friends during his long years of service with Gilas Pilipinas.

"Kami-kami rin, mga kaibigan na nakasama natin sa Gilas," said Tenorio, mentioning Magnolia star Paul Lee, Rain or Shine's Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood, and TnT guard Jayson Castro as well as Gilas latecomer Kiefer Ravena.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

That started the Viber group that soon grew to include the team captains of all 12 ballclubs. That was where the conversations started on how the players can help the league get back on its feet after weeks of lockdown.

Tenorio was surprised to learn most of the players were on the same page.

Continue reading below ↓

"Natuwa nga ako dahil ang mga players were willing to do whatever it takes to get the season going," said the Ginebra guard. "So doon nag-umpisa ang conversations, nag back and forth kung ano pwede gawin para makatulong."

Essentially, the players expressed a willingness to sacrifice for the sake of a league that has been their main source of livelihood - and for basketball fans who have very few sources of entertainment while under lockdown.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

"Everyone was very cooperative, lahat gustong tumulong," said Tenorio, noting how the player representatives of the teams were willing to shoulder food and other expenses from their own salaries just to be able to play.

When the planned semi-bubble in Lipa City didn't push through after Batangas was placed under strict quarantine, it was another player, Arwind Santos of San Miguel, who served as the bridge for the games to resume in Pampanga.

"Nag-volunteer s'ya na tumawag kay [Pampanga] Gov [Dennis Pineda], para humingi ng tulong," said Tenorio. The season restart is now in full swing at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) gym in Bacolor town.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The players never ended up shouldering most of the expenses they volunteered to pay from their own pockets, but their offer got the ball rolling on the resumption of the Philippine Cup conference amid the lockdown.

But more than anything else, the gesture showed that these millionaire players, often ridiculed as pampered and lazy, still care about their league and its fans.

Continue reading below ↓

"[We players] are used to getting what we want, but this is not the time for that," said Tenorio. "Swerte nga kami na hindi binawasan ang aming mga sweldo kahit puro home workout lang.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"So kung kailangan ng konting sacrifice on our part para matuloy lang ang liga, ang sabi namin ay gawin na natin. The good thing is, pareho kami ng sentiment ng mga ibang players," the Ginebra guard added.

It was the time for the players to give back. And they did.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.