How Chito Victolero drew up Paul Lee's clutch play to complete comeback

ANGELES CITY – No doubt it was a shot meant for Paul Lee.

Coach Chito Victolero said Magnolia’s crucial play in the final 32 seconds was specifically intended for the clutch playmaker, who didn’t disappoint by coming through with a game-turning four-point play that served as springboard for the Hotshots’ 103-100 comeback win against NLEX in Wednesday night’s main game of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Lee came off a screen by big man Ian Sangalang fresh off a timeout and buried a three-pointer while being fouled by Anthony Semerad in the process.

The ‘Angas ng Tondo’ then sank the bonus free throw to erase a three-point deficit and put the Hotshots on top for good, 101-100.

“It is a designed play for Paul, double screen for Paul. “I told him kung talagang libre siya, go. If not, may pick and roll pa sa kanya,” said Victolero of the crucial play that capped the Hotshots’ fightback from 22 points down.

Continue reading below ↓

“Pero alam ninyo naman si Paul. Paul Lee is Paul Lee.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lee finished with 18 points including seven in the final quarter. He was 4-of-9 from three-point range, but held to 6-of-16 from the field.

“Medyo malas-malas (pa) ng kaunti, but in the end he will take that shot,” added Victolero of his prized point guard.

Continue reading below ↓

An obviously spent Kiefer Ravena missed on the Road Warriors’ next possession, before Mark Barroca sank two free throws to clinch the win for Magnolia.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Hotshots improved to 1-1 after starting the season with a 94-78 loss to five-time defending champion San Miguel.

“I know naman dati pa na ibibigay namin yung last shot kay Paul, Mark (Barroca) or Ian. But now we gave it to Paul, kaya thank you.”

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.