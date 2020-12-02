Ginebra won't be in PBA Finals if not for Aljon Mariano, says Del Rosario

ALJON Mariano played a huge role in Barangay Ginebra’s bubble campaign, helping the team go all the way to the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The underrated forward showed consistent form during the entire bubble conference at the Smart Clark Giga City as he averaged 8.71 points, 6.35 rebounds, and 2.18 assists for the Gin Kings entering the championship series.

The Barangay Ginebra coaching staff recognizes the value of Mariano, who came into the bubble in shape and ready to pick up the cudgels for injured veteran frontliners Japeth Aguilar and Joe Devance.

Mariano played a vital role in the early part of Ginebra’s campaign. In just the first game of the season, the former University of Santo Tomas standout poured in 20 points in a close win over NLEX last October 11.

“As coaching staff, we acknowledge that we won’t be in this position if not for Aljon,” said Ginebra assistant coach Richard Del Rosario in an interview on Cignal’s Sports Page program. “Aljon came in the bubble in great shape. Nung time na Japeth and Joe were not in shape yet, sila ang nag-fill in ng void.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

With Mariano taking over the load, the Gin Kings went on a 4-0 win-loss start in the eliminations. Aguilar and Devance eventually got back into game shape over the course of the campaign and Ginebra took the top seed in the playoffs.

“That’s why nakalutang kami in the first few games in the bubble. Gotta give credit to AJ, hindi kami aabot rito kung hindi dahil sa players na gaya niya,” said Del Rosario.

Mariano provided quality minutes for Ginebra in Game One, scoring six points and grabbing eight rebounds in nearly 22 minutes of play in the Gin Kings’ 100-94 victory.

The 28-year-old Mariano vows to play all out again for Game Two as TNT is expected to atone for its sorry loss in the series opener.

"We expect them to come out strong and be more aggressive sa Game Two. Kailangan ready kami dito,” said Mariano.