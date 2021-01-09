How about a Manuel-Abueva reunion at Phoenix? Officials react

OFFICIALS of Phoenix Super LPG are careful not to wade into the situation of wantaway Alaska forward Vic Manuel.

Asked about the possibility of making a move for the disgruntled Aces star, Phoenix coach Topex Robinson and team manager Paolo Bugia said the team has yet to discuss any players’ movement at the moment.

The two said the Fuel Masters have a lot on their plate with the contracts of several players already expired, including Most Improved Player candidate Justin Chua, Brian Heruela, RR Garcia, Jansen Rios, Dave Marcelo, and Alex Mallari, among others.

But both agree the 33-year-old bruising forward would be a huge asset for any team that will acquire his playing rights if and when Alaska management decides to deal Manuel to another ballclub.

“As of now, I haven’t spoken to management regarding Vic,” said Robinson on Friday. “We haven’t discussed possible player movements.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Pero for sure, whoever gets him, malaking bagay yun,” Bugia added.

On Friday, Manuel said he’d rather be traded by the Aces after not hearing from the team after Alaska’s Philippine Cup campaign in the PBA bubble ended, or in the days before and after his old contract expired on December 31.

Manuel was given by the franchise a one-year offer worth the same as his previous deal and coursed through his agent Danny Espiritu, with a clause that he will be given another year if he performed well in the first conference of next season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

One thing going for Phoenix as an ideal destination for Manuel is the presence of friend Calvin Abueva, whose bond with the former PSBA stalwart ironically, began during their time at Alaska where they’ve been teammates for four seasons until ‘The Beast’ was traded by the Aces to the Fuel Masters in 2018.

Even after going their separate ways, Manuel and Abueva remained close in a small circle of friends that also included Chris Eximiniano and Leo Avenido.

Continue reading below ↓

Other than Abueva, Robinson has also worked with Manuel at Alaska as part of the coaching staff of then head mentor Alex Compton.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bugia was also a former Alaska teammate of Manuel and so was Phoenix team captain RJ Jazul and big man Jake Pascual.

Abueva, 32, just recently signed a fresh, three-year max contract with the Fuel Masters following his successful return from a 16-month suspension to give Phoenix’s campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble an added boost.