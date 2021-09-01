Victolero admits Magnolia 'lost focus' after Abueva goal interference

THE goal interference committed by Calvin Abueva could haunt Magnolia for a while in its PBA Philippine Cup campaign.

The enigmatic forward's miscue in the stretch run of the Hotshots’ game on Wednesday night against the Meralco Bolts proved costly in a 95-94 defeat at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Abueva was called for the offensive interference at the final 1:25 of the game when he hang on the net shortly after an Ian Sangalang basket, automatically nullifying the basket.

Magnolia was still ahead, 93-83, that time. But Meralco was quick to capitalize and went on a telling 12-1 run to pull off the dramatic comeback win as Magnolia fell apart in a maze of turnovers forced by the Bolts’ pressure defense.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero admitted the violation was costly for the Hotshots, stressing it gave the Bolts the opening they desperately sought.

“That’s the start of their (Bolts) momentum,” he said. “Although isa lang 'yun sa momentum na nawala sa amin, hindi mo pa rin puwedeng sabihin na yun ang nagpabago sa lahat.

Continue reading below ↓

“Siguro nawala lang kami sa focus after that. We kept on complaining, we kept on talking to the refs,” he added. “Ang napag-usapan namin doon was just try to focus on the next play, kasi wala na tayong magagawa sa tawag (na yun).”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images

Chris Newsome put the exclamation point on the thrilling finale by scoring off a one-on-one play against Rome Dela Rosa at the buzzer, dealing the Hoshots their first loss in five games this season.

Continue reading below ↓

Abueva hit one of two free throws with 51 seconds left that gave his side a 94-88 lead. But the ‘Beast’ fouled out nine seconds later and finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Hotshots still had one final shot at putting the game away, but Mark Barroca’s corner three-pointer failed to beat the shot clock with 4.3 seconds to go, paving the way for Newsome’s last-gasp winner.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.