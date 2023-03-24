Victolero, Hotshots lick wounds after failing to make finals this season

A good but not so great season.

In a nutshell, that’s how Chito Victolero described the campaign of Magnolia for PBA Season 47 that came to an end for the Hotshots following their heartbreaking overtime loss to Meralco, 113-107, in their Governors Cup quarterfinals series.

It’s the first time in three years the Purefoods franchise didn’t reach the finals with a three-conference format in effect.

Victolero on Magnolia season assessment

“We have two semifinals stints and one quarterfinals. We didn’t miss the playoffs, but again ang pinag-uusapan natin dito is going to the finals,” said Victolero as he tried to assess the entire season for the Hotshots.

The last time the team was in a championship round came in the 2021 Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble in which it lost to TNT, although only two conferences were held that season.

“But now we missed the finals in three conferences,” Victolero noted.

Of course, the Hotshots were ready to extend their campaign and force a do-or-die game when they led the Bolts by seven with three minutes left in regulation at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But they allowed Meralco to close the game behind five straight points, capped by Aaron Black’s Hail Mary shot at the buzzer that forced overtime.

Meralco finally took control in the extra period.

“We have the chance to win. And the learning lesson is, it’s not over until it’s over,” said Victolero. “It happened to us before, and it happened to us again. So kailangan lang ng i-remind ng i-remind sa kanila that we have to always finish strong.”

Now the healing begins for Magnolia.

“We’ll just try to heal the wounds, the pain, everything. Masakit to everyone, it’s really painful because we have a chance. But again, this is basketball,” Victolero said.

“Hopefully, everyone learned from it. And we’ll comeback strong.”

The Magnolia coach said the Hotshots will take a three-week break and then resumes practicing by the third week of April in preparation for the league’s pre-season tournament.

And this early, the goal for Magnolia is loud and clear.

“Hopefully, we get one (finals and championship) next season. At least one,” Victolero stressed.