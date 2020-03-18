Hodge, Ross contribute to Cariaso's drive to aid PBA game-day personnel

CLIFF Hodge and Chris Ross have joined the initiative of Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso to help PBA gameday personnel that have been affected by the suspension of games due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Twitter, Hodge said he will be donating P20,000 to add to the initial P100,000 that Cariaso put up for wages of non-PBA regular employees such as table officials, statisticians, gate keepers, and entertainment personnel.

“I will donate 20k to help in your cause coach, let me know also if there is anything else i can do to help our PBA family,” wrote Hodge.

Ross later matched Hodge’s donation.

Cariaso, whose pledge is composed of P50,000 from Alaska, P25,000 from Aces team governor Dickie Bachmann, and P25,000 from himself, began a drive to help game day personnel since they are paid on a playdate basis.