JAPETH Aguilar bagged the PBA Press Corps-Honda Finals MVP award after Barangay Ginebra bagged the Governors’ Cup crown.

Aguilar, 33, averaged 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks in the series on his way to winning his first-ever Finals MVP of his career.

Aguilar finished the series in style, contributing 25 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks as Ginebra closed out the series, 4-1, in Game Five.